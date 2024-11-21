NA Standing Committee On Industries & Production Visits Toyota Indus Motors
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2024 | 07:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries & Production chaired meeting under the chair of Syed Hafeezuddin Member National Assembly at Toyota Indus Motors Karachi on Thursday, where the CEO of Toyota Indus Motors, Ali Asghar Jamali briefed the Committee regarding manufacturing and production process of the vehicles at Toyota Indus Motors.
The CEO Toyota Indus apprised the committee that the auto sector contributes 2.8% of the country's GDP being the fastest growing country. Moreover, he appealed the committee to work on the local steel manufacturing units in Pakistan that would not only boost the Pakistan economy but also would support auto industry in Pakistan.
The members were also informed regarding that 1 billion rupees have been spent on different social work by Toyota under corporate social responsibility.
Abdul Hakeem Baloch, the member of the committee and the National Assembly, advised the CEO of Toyota Indus that the local community of the area should be given due right in the employment opportunities.
The members visited the assembling and manufacturing plants of the Toyota, where they were briefed regarding the overall process of manufacturing and assembling the vehicles and spare parts.
The Committee later held meetings with K-Electric, SSGC, and Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation officials. Syed Salahuddin Ahmed, CEO of KWSC, was directed to solve the water supply issue of the Steel Town and Gulshan Hadeed on priority and humanitarian grounds as the residents of the areas were suffering serious problems of water supply.
The official representing SSGC informed the committee that the Pakistan Steel Mill was a defaulter of 130 million rupees. The Chairman of the Committee directed SSGC to solve the issue of residents' gas supply.
The Committee expressed displeasure and serious concerns over the absence of the CEO of K-Electric for the second time. The Chairman, while expressing his serious concerns over the absence of CEO, said that the Committee would move privilege motion against him in the National Assembly as the people of Karachi were being victimized and deprived of 40 billion rupees of COVID-19 subsidy.
The Members of Committee Ms Naz Baloch, Dr Mehreen(on Zoom), Abdul Hakeem Baloch, Dr Mahesh Kumar and MNA Iqbal Khan expressed their serious concerns over K-Electric's reported highhandedness in the name of slabs and the water hydrants issue in Karachi.
Recent Stories
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC
Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud
Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ban on parks, zoos, playgrounds lifted26 seconds ago
-
CDA chairman for revamping rural health centers29 seconds ago
-
AJK-Mirpur launches anti-encroachment and cleanliness drive32 seconds ago
-
Five employees to perform Hajj at PEF’s expense39 seconds ago
-
3 held for bear-baiting in Sargodha district41 seconds ago
-
4 matches played under Karachi Metropolitan Football Cup 202444 seconds ago
-
No NOC for housing societies near rivers: SMBR11 minutes ago
-
Female drug peddler caught with 2kg hashish11 minutes ago
-
Distt admin targets illegal encroachments in ICT; 6 arrested and vehicles seized11 minutes ago
-
Meat processing training center inaugurated in AHI21 minutes ago
-
Maryam meets NDU delegation, briefs participants on Punjab development initiatives21 minutes ago
-
KP CM condemns armed attack on passenger vehicles in Kurram21 minutes ago