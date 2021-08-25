NA Standing Committee on PR lauds RPGCC administration on generating 3 times more revenue than previous year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Pakistan Railways lauded the incumbent administration of PR's Royal Palm Golf and Country Club (RPGCC) for generating three times more revenue than the previous administration.

During a visit to the RPGCC on Wednesday, Committee chairman MNA M.Mueen Wattoo appreciated the achievements of the PR after taking over the charge of RPGCC.

Earlier, the committee was briefed about the history, development and renovation work in the RPGCC and it was informed that current administration had taken several steps to increase the membership of club and now the number of members had reached 3166 from 1600.

The committee was told that the RPGCC earned Rs 45.47 million in the year of 2019-2020, whereas, the income of the RPGCC remained Rs 130.04 million during the financial year 2020-2021 after taking over by railways.

The committee members also visited different parts of club and appreciated the efforts made by the Railways to maintain the club.

The committee suggested to outsource the club as soon as possible on good conditions as running a club was not the PR's business.

PR CEO Nisar Ahmed Memon answered the questions of the committee members about the Supreme Court proceedings regarding the Royal Palm case.

Earlier, the committee was warmly received by AGM Infrastructure Asif Mateen Zaidi at the Royal Palm Club.

Before visiting the RPGCC, the committee also visited the PR locomotives workshop where a detailed briefing was given by PR Divisional Superintendent Workshop Iftekhar Hussain.

He informed the committee that the workshop division was a backbone of railways which was contributing in the train operation with limited resources.

He said that PR workshop had been working with almost 80 per cent of old machinery and 39 per cent lower number of staff.

He informed that repair and rehabilitation of locomotives, recycling of scrap and rehabilitation of traction motors were made in the workshop through which millions of rupees were saved.

The committee appreciated the officers, engineers and workers for their efforts to revive the department.

The committee also plant a tree in the courtyard of DS office.

A souvenir was presented to the chairman committee by the CEO Nisar Ahmad Memon on behalf of the Workshop.

Committee members including MNA M Bashir Khan, Sheikh Rashid Shafique, Dr M Afzal Khan Dandla, Tahir Iqbal, Engineer Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani, Ch M Hamid Hameed, Ali Pervaiz Malik and Abdul Wasayas well as Secretary Railway board Zafar Zaman Ranjha, AGM Mechanical Salman Sadiq Sheikh andother senior officers were present.