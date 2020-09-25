NA Standing Committee on PR stresses on more improvement of railways

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Railways Chairman Muhammad Mueen Wattoo has said it is time for the PR administration to show more improvement in the Railways.

Presiding over a meeting held at the PR headquarters here on Friday, he said that effective measures should be taken for the betterment of the railways.

Earlier, PR Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad informed the committee that all unmanned railway gates would be removed after 45 days under the CPEC project.

He said after completion of ML-1 project, all kinds of crossings at the tracks would be removed and a fence would be constructed both sides of the tracks.

To a question by a member of the committee, he said the railways was ready to outsource all its hospitals and educational institutions.

Answering questions of the committee members, PR Chief Executive Officer Nisar Ahmad Memon said all suspended stopovers of all trains would be restored to the pre-coronavirus position.

To a question about the railway lands, PR Chairman Habibur Rehman Gilani said the PR was working on evacuating its properties from the land grabbers.

He said so far 25 big properties were being outsourced on public-private partnership basis.

PR Police IG Arif Nawaz gave a detailed briefing about the railway police. He said that salaries and pay scales of the PR police should be rationalized according to salaries of the other police departments and equal status should be given to the PR Police.

The committee members appreciated the IG for presenting an actual picture of requirements of the railway police.

PR General Manger for Workshops Shahid Aziz and Chief Officer Stores Azam Ghafoor also gave briefings about their departments.

Before discussing the regular agenda of the meeting, members committee Ch M Hamid Hameed, Amjad Ali Khan and others raised a issue that the Ministry of Railways should reconsider cases of lessee of railways shops across the country whose business was suffered due to the COVID-19 and a sub-committee was made to see the matter.

MNAs Pir Syed Fazal Ali Shah Gilani, Muhammad Khan Daha, Nusrat Waheed, M Ali Pervaiz,Ch M Hamid Hameed, Abdul Wasay, Tahir Iqbal, Aftab Jahangir, M Afzal Khan Dhandla, Amjad AliKhan were also present.