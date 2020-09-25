UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NA Standing Committee On PR Stresses On More Improvement Of Railways

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 05:00 PM

NA Standing Committee on PR stresses on more improvement of railways

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Railways Chairman Muhammad Mueen Wattoo has said it is time for the PR administration to show more improvement in the Railways.

Presiding over a meeting held at the PR headquarters here on Friday, he said that effective measures should be taken for the betterment of the railways.

Earlier, PR Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad informed the committee that all unmanned railway gates would be removed after 45 days under the CPEC project.

He said after completion of ML-1 project, all kinds of crossings at the tracks would be removed and a fence would be constructed both sides of the tracks.

To a question by a member of the committee, he said the railways was ready to outsource all its hospitals and educational institutions.

Answering questions of the committee members, PR Chief Executive Officer Nisar Ahmad Memon said all suspended stopovers of all trains would be restored to the pre-coronavirus position.

To a question about the railway lands, PR Chairman Habibur Rehman Gilani said the PR was working on evacuating its properties from the land grabbers.

He said so far 25 big properties were being outsourced on public-private partnership basis.

PR Police IG Arif Nawaz gave a detailed briefing about the railway police. He said that salaries and pay scales of the PR police should be rationalized according to salaries of the other police departments and equal status should be given to the PR Police.

The committee members appreciated the IG for presenting an actual picture of requirements of the railway police.

PR General Manger for Workshops Shahid Aziz and Chief Officer Stores Azam Ghafoor also gave briefings about their departments.

Before discussing the regular agenda of the meeting, members committee Ch M Hamid Hameed, Amjad Ali Khan and others raised a issue that the Ministry of Railways should reconsider cases of lessee of railways shops across the country whose business was suffered due to the COVID-19 and a sub-committee was made to see the matter.

MNAs Pir Syed Fazal Ali Shah Gilani, Muhammad Khan Daha, Nusrat Waheed, M Ali Pervaiz,Ch M Hamid Hameed, Abdul Wasay, Tahir Iqbal, Aftab Jahangir, M Afzal Khan Dhandla, Amjad AliKhan were also present.

Related Topics

National Assembly Police Business CPEC Rashid Amjad Ali Afzal Khan All From

Recent Stories

National players join domestic teams for National ..

22 minutes ago

Brett Lee shares what he did to bring Dean Jones b ..

33 minutes ago

DEWA participates in Ten-Year Forecast summit by I ..

36 minutes ago

Asad reviews FETP projects under PSDP

11 minutes ago

2 injured in training plane crash in northern Iran ..

11 minutes ago

Greta calls for more climate pressure on decision- ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.