NA Standing Committee On Railways Reviews Performance
Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2025 | 07:20 PM
A two-day meeting of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Railways, chaired by Chairman Rai Hassan Nawaz Khan, was held in Lahore on Thursday
The meeting focused on reviewing performance and progress of Pakistan Railways and included comprehensive briefings, site visits, and discussions on improving railway operations.
On the first day, the committee was given detailed briefings on the functioning of various departments of Pakistan Railways. The sessions were held at the offices of the Divisional Superintendent Lahore and Divisional Superintendent Workshops Mughalpura. Divisional Superintendent Lahore Hanif Gul provided an in-depth overview of the division's performance, operational challenges, and achievements.
The committee members, led by Chairman Rai Hassan Nawaz Khan, also visited the Lahore Railway Station and the Old Diesel Locomotive Shed. They inspected the facilities provided at the railway station, lauding the Police Helpline Center and the newly established Executive Washroom, which was constructed under a public-private partnership. Chairman Rai Hassan Nawaz Khan emphasized the importance of ensuring the timely arrival and departure of trains and directed railway officials to take necessary measures in this regard.
During their visit to the Old Engine Shed Lahore, the members appreciated the installation of a modern fuel management system developed in collaboration with PSO.
The committee also attended a meeting at the Workshops Mughalpura, where Chairman Railways Syed Mazhar Ali Shah briefed them on various initiatives, including railway procurement, repair and maintenance operations, periodic overhauling of coaches, and the development of freight wagons equipped with modern technology. DS Mughalpura Kashif Farooq Butt also provided a detailed presentation on the structure and performance of the workshops.
The meeting was attended by members of the National Assembly Standing Committee, including Abrar Ahmed, Waseem Qadir, Zulfiqar Sattar Bachani, Ramesh Lal, Muhammad Ilyas Chaudhry, Syed Shah Ahad Ali Shah, Muhammad Jamal Ahsan Khan, and Shafqat Abbas. Senior officials from Pakistan Railways, including Chairman Railways Syed Mazhar Ali Shah and CEO Pakistan Railways Amir Ali Baloch, were also present.
