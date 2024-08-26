Open Menu

NA Standing Committee Reports Presented

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2024 | 11:42 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) The reports of over half a dozen committees were presented in the lower house of the Parliament here on Monday by their respective chairmen during the ninth session of the National Assembly.

Chairman Standing Committee on Defence presented the report of the Standing Committee on the Bill to regulate the cultivation of cannabis plant, extraction, refining, manufacturing and sale of derivatives of the plant for medicinal and industrial use, titled "The Cannabis Control and Regulatory Authority Bill, 2024."

Chairman Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication presented the report of the Standing Committee on the Bill further to amend the Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-organization) Act, 1996 and the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 titled "The Establishment of Telecommunication Appellate Tribunal Bill, 2024.'

Chairperson Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs presented the report of the Standing Committee on the Bill to give effect to the convention on abolishing the requirement of legalization for the foreign public documents titled "The Apostille Bill, 2024.

"

Chairman Standing Committee on Privatization presented the report of the Standing Committee on the Bill further to amend the Privatization Commission Ordinance, 2000 titled "The Privatization Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2024."

Chairman Standing Committee on Interior presented the report of the Standing Committee on the Bill further to amend the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Act, 2015 titled "The Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024."

The Annual Report of National Economic Council (NEC) for Financial Year 2020-21 was also presented before the National Assembly.

The Annual Reports of Federal Public Service Commission for the years 2021 and 2022 was also presented before the House.

APP/ajb-sra

