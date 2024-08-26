NA Standing Committee Reports Presented
Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2024 | 11:42 PM
The reports of over half a dozen committees were presented in the lower house of the Parliament here on Monday by their respective chairmen during the ninth session of the National Assembly
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) The reports of over half a dozen committees were presented in the lower house of the Parliament here on Monday by their respective chairmen during the ninth session of the National Assembly.
Chairman Standing Committee on Defence presented the report of the Standing Committee on the Bill to regulate the cultivation of cannabis plant, extraction, refining, manufacturing and sale of derivatives of the plant for medicinal and industrial use, titled "The Cannabis Control and Regulatory Authority Bill, 2024."
Chairman Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication presented the report of the Standing Committee on the Bill further to amend the Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-organization) Act, 1996 and the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 titled "The Establishment of Telecommunication Appellate Tribunal Bill, 2024.'
Chairperson Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs presented the report of the Standing Committee on the Bill to give effect to the convention on abolishing the requirement of legalization for the foreign public documents titled "The Apostille Bill, 2024.
"
Chairman Standing Committee on Privatization presented the report of the Standing Committee on the Bill further to amend the Privatization Commission Ordinance, 2000 titled "The Privatization Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2024."
Chairman Standing Committee on Interior presented the report of the Standing Committee on the Bill further to amend the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Act, 2015 titled "The Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024."
The Annual Report of National Economic Council (NEC) for Financial Year 2020-21 was also presented before the National Assembly.
The Annual Reports of Federal Public Service Commission for the years 2021 and 2022 was also presented before the House.
APP/ajb-sra
Recent Stories
UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects
Attaullah Tarar pays tribute to security forces for unmatched sacrifices
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observed amid tight security7 hours ago
-
NDMA alerts for expected heavy to very heavy rains likely to cause flooding in Punjab, KP8 hours ago
-
City observes scattered rain8 hours ago
-
CM Balochistan calls for unified approach against Terrorism8 hours ago
-
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta8 hours ago
-
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister8 hours ago
-
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana8 hours ago
-
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspector General Police ..8 hours ago
-
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opposition9 hours ago
-
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan9 hours ago
-
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maqbool9 hours ago
-
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO9 hours ago