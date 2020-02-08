(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Faisalabad Feb 8, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) ::The National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs will discuss the reports of concerned ministries and departments regarding issues of the business community in its meeting scheduled to be held on February 13 at Islamabad.

This was stated by Faiz Ullah Kamoka Chariman Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs while addressing a meeting of local parliamentarians and Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI).

It was established on the directive of Governor Punjab Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar to settle down their differences on zero rating, energy rates, refund and turn over related issues.

Faiz Ullah Kamoka thanked the vision and farsightedness of Rana Sikandar Azam President FCCI.

He said that Rana Sikandar Azam himself attended earlier meetings of NA Standing Committee in which he himself pleaded his case. He said that the FBR had categorically clarified in it that small shopkeepers were not required to provide their CNICs.

"It is only a requirement for the wholesalers to provide CNIC while purchasing goods from the manufacturers", he said.

He said that representatives of National and Provincial Finance Commission would also attend the next standing committee meeting, adding "We would try to get due share for Faisalabad." He said that another meeting would be arranged with the JAC which would also be attended by concerned ministers and government officials to settle the demands of the business community.

During the meeting MNA Sheikh Khurram Shahzad and MPA Latif Nazar assured to resolve the issues of the business community.

Earlier, President FCCI Rana Sikandar Azam said that he was making sincere efforts to resolve the collective issues of the business community. He thanked Faiz Ullah Kamoka who deferred the routine agenda of his standing committee meetings and discussed the problems of the business community in its previous meeting.

Later, Mr. Bilal Waheed Sheikh VP FCCI offered vote of thanks.