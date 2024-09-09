NA Starts
Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The session of National Assembly on Monday started with recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, Hadith, Naat and National Anthem with Deputy Speaker Syed Mir Ghulam Mustafa Shah in the Chair.
The important agenda items included Question Hour, two calling attention notices, legislative business and further discussion of Presidential address to the Joint Sitting.
APP/raz-sra
Recent Stories
PTI’s Aug 22 Islamabad rally cancelled due to establishment’s intervention, ..
Gold Price Decreases by Rs 1,100 per Tola in Pakistan
Warsi Beg criticizes Wasim Akram over 'Badoo Baddi' video
Potential movement could start anytime to focus Adiala jail, warns Aliya Hamza
Mohammad Rizwan expected to be appointed captain across all formats
Humaima’s humorous response about Emraan Hashmi's possible visit to Pakistan g ..
Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa declines tenure extension
Elite Corporate Cricket Bash Set to Revolutionise UAE's Domestic Cricket Scene
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Five held for unsealing boilers4 minutes ago
-
Drivers fined for overcharging passengers, use of LPG cylinders in DI Khan4 minutes ago
-
15 arrested in major bust of illegal arms holders4 minutes ago
-
Education key to public welfare : CM14 minutes ago
-
Two accused held for snatching vehicle at gunpoint14 minutes ago
-
DC for afforestation, beautification of Bahawalpur14 minutes ago
-
Chairman PEC expresses commitment to elevate department stature14 minutes ago
-
PHA initiates beautification of Canal road14 minutes ago
-
PPSC holds written exam of 60,000 candidates14 minutes ago
-
Search operations conducted in bid to maintain law&order14 minutes ago
-
PTI’s Aug 22 Islamabad rally cancelled due to establishment’s intervention, reveals Imran Khan18 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 453 power pilferers in 24 hours24 minutes ago