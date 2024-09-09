Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2024 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The session of National Assembly on Monday started with recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, Hadith, Naat and National Anthem with Deputy Speaker Syed Mir Ghulam Mustafa Shah in the Chair.

The important agenda items included Question Hour, two calling attention notices, legislative business and further discussion of Presidential address to the Joint Sitting.

