NA Sub-Committee Discusses PEMRA Amendment Bill, Code Of Conduct For Media
Published April 15, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The National Assembly Sub-Committee of the Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting convened on Tuesday under the chairmanship of MNA Mehtab Akbar Rashdi to deliberate on key issues concerning media regulation in Pakistan.
The meeting focused on two Primary agenda items: reviewing "The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2024—a private member’s bill moved by MNA Asia Naz Tanoli—and consulting stakeholders, including PEMRA, to develop a code of conduct for the entertainment and advertising sectors.
The committee emphasized the need for structured reforms in media regulation and sought input from relevant stakeholders to ensure balanced and ethical standards in broadcasting and advertising.
The proposed amendments and code of conduct aim to strengthen media governance while addressing contemporary challenges in the industry.
The meeting concluded with directives for PEMRA and other concerned bodies to engage proactively in the consultation process for effective policy formulation.
Members in attendance included MNAs Sharmila Faruqui, Muhammad Miqdad Ali Khan, and Kiran Imran Dar.
