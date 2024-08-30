NA Sub-committee On Education Visits ICT Schools, Colleges
Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Prof Engr Abdul Aleem Khanzada, MNA and Convenor of the Sub Committee of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education & Professional Training, along with other sub-committee members recently visited the schools and colleges in rural and urban areas of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).
The purpose of the visit was to assess the challenges in the education sector, appreciate the achievements of the Ministry, and suggest remedial measures for improvement wherever needed.
The Sub Committee aimed to ensure quality education with equity, and this visit was a crucial step in identifying areas that require attention.
During the visit, the Sub Committee Members engaged with educators, students, and stakeholders to gain a comprehensive understanding of the education landscape in ICT.
The findings of this visit will inform the Sub Committee's recommendations for policy reforms and initiatives to enhance the quality of education in Pakistan.
