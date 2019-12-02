UrduPoint.com
NA Summoned To Meet On Wednesday

Mon 02nd December 2019 | 04:53 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi Monday summoned the session of National Assembly at 4 pm on Wednesday here at the Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday summoned the session of National Assembly at 4 pm on Wednesday here at the Parliament House .

The president has summoned the National Assembly session in exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

