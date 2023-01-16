NA suspends business, condoles demise of MNA Leghari

UrduPoint.com

The National Assembly (NA) on Monday suspended the legislative business of the house and offered condolence on the sad demise of its member Sardar Jaffer Leghari who died of cardiac arrest on January 1

Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar requested the chair to suspend the business keeping in view the tradition of the house as a sitting member of the NA passed away.

After this, the NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf suspended the business of the house and offered condolence for the departed soul of Sardar Jaffer Leghari.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi said this house expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Sardar Jaffer.

He said the deceased always played a key role in bridging the gap between treasury and opposition benches on various issues of national importance from time to time. He said his social and political services would be recalled in the parliamentary history of the country.

Dr Muhammad Azal Khan Dhandla said Sardar Jaffer was a big asset to the people of South Punjab and the political vacuum created by him could not be filled for a long time.

The lower house of the parliament prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul of Sardar Jaffer in Jannat-ul-Firdous and give patience to the bereaved family with equanimity.

