NA to appoint Leader of Opposition today

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :National Assembly Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Friday asked the lawmakers to submit their nominations for appointment of the Leader of the Opposition by 3 p.m. on May 20.

As the House proceedings started, he in an announcement said the signature-count of members of the National Assembly on the proposed nominations in their presence would be made at 4 p.

m. today (Friday), following which the nominee, getting majority, would be announced as Leader of the Opposition.

Slot of the Leader of Opposition had fallen vacant after the success of no-confidence against prime minister on April 10 that led to the in-house change.