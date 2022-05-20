UrduPoint.com

NA To Appoint Leader Of Opposition Today

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2022 | 12:24 PM

NA to appoint Leader of Opposition today

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Friday asked the lawmakers to submit their nominations for appointment of the Leader of the Opposition by 3 p.m. on May 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :National Assembly Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Friday asked the lawmakers to submit their nominations for appointment of the Leader of the Opposition by 3 p.m. on May 20.

As the House proceedings started, he in an announcement said the signature-count of members of the National Assembly on the proposed nominations in their presence would be made at 4 p.

m. today (Friday), following which the nominee, getting majority, would be announced as Leader of the Opposition.

Slot of the Leader of Opposition had fallen vacant after the success of no-confidence against prime minister on April 10 that led to the in-house change.

Related Topics

National Assembly Prime Minister April May Opposition P

Recent Stories

Frst two monkeypox cases confirmed in Canada

Frst two monkeypox cases confirmed in Canada

4 minutes ago
 Countries increase use of digital technology durin ..

Countries increase use of digital technology during pandemic: Fijian official

4 minutes ago
 93 squads for CCA U19 tournament announced

93 squads for CCA U19 tournament announced

26 minutes ago
 India, Pakistan clash at UN after FM Bilawal slams ..

India, Pakistan clash at UN after FM Bilawal slams New Delhi's abuses in Kashmir ..

4 minutes ago
 Mongolia's National Book Festival kicks off

Mongolia's National Book Festival kicks off

4 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.