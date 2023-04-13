UrduPoint.com

NA To Be Given In-camera Briefing On National Security Tomorrow: PM

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2023 | 05:00 PM

NA to be given in-camera briefing on national security tomorrow: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that the members of the National Assembly would be given an in-camera briefing on the matters of the National Security.

The prime minister, responding to a point raised by a parliamentarian from Waziristan, said during the in-camera briefing, the parliamentarians would also be able to put questions on the relevant subject.

He assured the MNA that all of his reservations would be listened and responded positively to satisfy his concerns.

"This will be a healthy interaction," the prime minister remarked.

He assured the House that there will no such discussion to spoil the situation rather it would be an attempt to rectify the matters.



