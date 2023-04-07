Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

NA To Commemorate Golden Jubilee Of 1973 Constitution

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2023 | 02:10 PM

NA to commemorate golden jubilee of 1973 Constitution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :The Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has said that a comprehensive one-month-long celebration will be organized in connection with the Golden Jubilee of the 1973 Constitution.

In his remarks in the House, he said these celebrations will begin on April 10, 2023 (Monday) at 10:00 a.m. at the Parliament House in Islamabad.

He said that a committee comprising Senators and Members National Assembly (MNAs) under the chairmanship of Senator Mian Raza Rabbani has prepared an elaborate program following which one-month celebrations are being organized throughout the country in this connection. These celebrations, he said, will formally start on April 10, 2023 (Monday) at Parliament House.

The Speaker said a national constitutional convention is being organized in the House. Different segments of society including constitutional heads of the provinces, vice chancellors of universities, women, social and political workers and students have been invited to attend the convention.

He asked the members of the National Assembly, especially the Ministers and Opposition members to ensure their presence in this event.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said we have to give a message to the youth on this day that while rising above our differences, we have the capabilities to celebrate our successes and national festivals in a befitting manner.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi moved a motion to use chamber of National Assembly on April 10, 2023 for commemorating the golden jubilee of the Constitution. The motion was passed by the House and the House was later adjourned to meet again on April 10, 2023 (Monday) at 10:00 a.m.

Related Topics

Islamabad National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Parliament Raza Rabbani Chamber April Women Gold Event Opposition

Recent Stories

ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals End ..

ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign with AED10 ..

34 minutes ago
 Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation hold ..

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation holds Ramadan Iftar with hundreds ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Aviation City Corporation records 86% decrea ..

Dubai Aviation City Corporation records 86% decrease in workplace injury frequen ..

1 hour ago
 InstaShop supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ ..

InstaShop supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign

1 hour ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan well-wishers

2 hours ago
 ECNEC approves development projects worth over Rs1 ..

ECNEC approves development projects worth over Rs1312b

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.