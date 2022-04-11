NA to elect new Prime Minister today

(@Abdulla99267510)

The National Assembly Secretariat has accepted the nomination papers of President PML-N Shehbaz Sharif and Vice Chairman PTI Shah Mahmood Qureshi for the slot of Prime Minister.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 11th, 2022) The National Assembly will elect a new Prime Minister today, after passage of no-confidence motion against Imran Khan.

The house will meet at 02:00 p.m today.

It is pertinent to mention that election for the office of Prime Minister will be held tomorrow.

Earlier, the National Assembly passed the no confidence resolution with 174 votes ousting the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The result of the voting on the resolution was announced by the Presiding Officer Sardar Ayaz Sadiq who chaired the proceedings of the House after the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser announced his resignation from the seat.