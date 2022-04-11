UrduPoint.com

NA To Elect New Prime Minister Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 11, 2022 | 10:05 AM

NA to elect new Prime Minister today

The National Assembly Secretariat has accepted the nomination papers of President PML-N Shehbaz Sharif and Vice Chairman PTI Shah Mahmood Qureshi for the slot of Prime Minister.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 11th, 2022) The National Assembly will elect a new Prime Minister today, after passage of no-confidence motion against Imran Khan.

The house will meet at 02:00 p.m today.

A day earlier, the National Assembly Secretariat has accepted the nomination papers of President PML-N Shehbaz Sharif and Vice Chairman PTI Shah Mahmood Qureshi for the slot of Prime Minister.

It is pertinent to mention that election for the office of Prime Minister will be held tomorrow.

Earlier, the National Assembly passed the no confidence resolution with 174 votes ousting the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The result of the voting on the resolution was announced by the Presiding Officer Sardar Ayaz Sadiq who chaired the proceedings of the House after the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser announced his resignation from the seat.

Related Topics

Election Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Resolution National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Sardar Ayaz Sadiq From Nomination Papers P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2022

51 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th April 2022

56 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th April 2022

1 day ago
 Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - M ..

Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - Ministry

1 day ago
 Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, ba ..

Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, baseless: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.