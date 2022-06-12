NA to hold debate on issue of blasphemous remarks by fascist BJP leaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf at the request of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif decided to discuss the issue of blasphemous remarks by fascist BJP leaders during the budget session of the National Assembly on Monday.

The Speaker has allotted a specific one hour in the session of the Assembly for condemning these unworthy remarks by BJP leaders.

The discussion on the issue will be followed by a debate on the Budget. The National Assembly will also pass a resolution condemning the BJP leaders.

The prime minister requested the speaker to hold a debate over the Namoos-e-Risalat (PBUH) in the session of the upper house of the parliament on June 13 (Monday).

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf also invited the opposition to attend the session. He said that it was not a political, party, or individual matter, but a matter of faith for 1.25 billion Muslims across the world.