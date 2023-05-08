UrduPoint.com

NA To Host 'Int'l Parliamentary Convention' To Commemorate The Golden Jubilee Of The Constitution

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2023 | 05:10 PM

NA to host 'Int'l Parliamentary Convention' to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :The National Assembly is all set to host a two-day International Parliamentary Convention starting from Wednesday (May 10), to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The convention is part of a month-long celebration of the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and will include inaugural and closing sessions, as well as breakout and plenary sessions.

The Inaugural session will commence at 9 am on Wednesday, in the National Assembly (NA) Hall, with a welcome address by the NA Speaker.

The second day (Thursday) session will start at 10 am of and conclude at 4:30 pm.

Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be the chief guest for the closing session of the convention.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari National Assembly May Gold All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, EU vow to strengthen cooperation in bila ..

Pakistan, EU vow to strengthen cooperation in bilateral, multilateral fields

32 seconds ago
 Lahore Chamber thankful to Governor Punjab for hon ..

Lahore Chamber thankful to Governor Punjab for honoring private sector

18 minutes ago
 SC adjourns for three weeks hearing on pleas again ..

SC adjourns for three weeks hearing on pleas against bill curtailing CJP’s pow ..

1 hour ago
 PM for immediate steps to address flour crisis in ..

PM for immediate steps to address flour crisis in KP

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Showcases Innovation Prowess to Imda ..

Dubai Customs Showcases Innovation Prowess to Imdaad Group Delegation

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Celebrates Graduation of employees f ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates Graduation of employees from Customs Leadership and Sup ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.