NA To Mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi With Simple, Dignified Programme: Ayaz Sadiq
Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday said that a simple yet dignified programme has been planned at the Parliament House to commemorate Eid Milad-un-Nabi .
Addressing the House at the commencement of the session, the Speaker said that the blessed month of Rabi-ul-Awwal has begun, carrying historic significance this year as it marks 1,500 years since the birth of the Last Prophet, Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa .
He informed that the National Assembly Secretariat has devised a comprehensive programme including illuminations, exhibitions, Milad gatherings, and other events to observe the sacred month.
Referring to the recent devastation caused by torrential rains, cloudbursts, and the sudden release of water into eastern rivers by India, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said the country was facing one of the worst floods in its history.
After causing destruction in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Karachi, the “super flood” is now moving towards Sindh, he added.
“In this hour of trial and grief, the entire nation is in distress. At such a time, we are in need of the mercy of the Holy Prophet ?. As elected representatives, it is our responsibility to guide the nation in the light of the Prophet’s teachings,” the Speaker remarked.
He appealed to all MNAs to dedicate the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal to the service of humanity, emphasizing that this is a time for unity and solidarity rather than political differences.
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq stressed that the commemoration of 1,500 years of Eid Milad-un-Nabi should be observed with simplicity and in line with the noble traditions of the Holy Prophet .
APP/zah-tsw
