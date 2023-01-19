UrduPoint.com

NA To Meet On Jan 27 Instead Of Jan 20

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2023 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :The National Assembly session will be held at the Parliament House in Islamabad on Friday (Jan 27) at 11 am instead of Friday (Jan 20).

According to a notification issued by the National Assembly Secretariat here Thursday, the National Assembly Speaker has rescheduled the session in exercise of the powers conferred to him by the relevant rules.

Besides legislative business, the House will discuss matters of national and international importance.

