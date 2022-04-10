NA to meet on Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :The session of National Assembly on Sunday adjourned to meet again on Monday at 11:00 am.

Presiding over the session, Panel of Chairman Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said nomination papers for election of new leader of the House could be submitted till 2:00 pm today. Scrutiny of the nomination papers would be carried out till 3:00 pm while elections for the Prime Minister would be held on Monday.