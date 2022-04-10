UrduPoint.com

NA To Meet On Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2022 | 08:40 AM

NA to meet on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :The session of National Assembly on Sunday adjourned to meet again on Monday at 11:00 am.

Presiding over the session, Panel of Chairman Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said nomination papers for election of new leader of the House could be submitted till 2:00 pm today. Scrutiny of the nomination papers would be carried out till 3:00 pm while elections for the Prime Minister would be held on Monday.

Related Topics

Election National Assembly Prime Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Sunday Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - M ..

Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - Ministry

8 hours ago
 Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, ba ..

Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, baseless: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain ..

9 hours ago
 Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control do ..

Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control doping in sports

9 hours ago
 Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

9 hours ago
 DIG eulogizes Hyderabad police for maintaining law ..

DIG eulogizes Hyderabad police for maintaining law and order, arresting outlaws

9 hours ago
 WHO Country Head Dr Palitha calls on AJK PM

WHO Country Head Dr Palitha calls on AJK PM

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.