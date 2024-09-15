Open Menu

NA To Meet On Monday At 12:30 Pm

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2024 | 11:50 PM

NA to meet on Monday at 12:30 pm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Sunday adjourned the session to meet again on Monday at 12:30 pm.

Soon after the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, Naat and National Anthem, the Speaker asked Bilal Kiyani to move a motion under Article 288 to suspend the Question Hour and Calling Attentions for September 15 and 16.

Bilal Kiyani moved the motion under Article 288 for suspending Question Hour and Calling Attentions notices for September 15-16. The Speaker put the motion to the House which was adopted and thus the NA session adjourned to meet again on Monday without taking a single agenda item.

APP/raz-sra

