NA to pass budget on June 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The parliamentary leaders in the National Assembly on Tuesday decided to pass the federal budget on June 30.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser chaired the meeting of the parliamentary leaders in the National Assembly in Parliament House.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Shafqat Mehmood, Pervaiz Khattak, Ch. Tariq Bashir Cheema, Asad Umar, Minister of State Ali Muhammad Khan, Advisor to PM on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Zaheer-ud-Din Babar, MNAs from treasury and opposition Khalid Hussain Magsi, Sardar Akthar Mengal, Syed Naveed Qamar, Rana Sanaullah, Rana Tanvir Hussain, Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Asad Mehmood.

While reviewing implementation status of decisions taken in previous meeting of the parliamentary leaders, satisfaction was expressed regarding conduct of proceedings of assembly during budget session. They were apprised that the general debate on budget would be held for 40 hours out of which the opposition would get 18 hours and 24 minutes whereas the treasury would get 21 hours and 35 minutes according to their strength in the assembly.

It was further informed that as per tentative schedule of budget session, the general discussion will continue till 25 June, 2020 followed by its winding up on 26 June, 2020. The process of passage of budget would conclude on 30 June, 2020 with consideration and passage of finance bill, 2020 and supplementary grants.

The parliamentary leaders expressed their concern on the surge in number of coronavirus patients due to the non-observance of precautionary measures and other health SoPs.

It was unanimously stressed that an apolitical appeal from assembly should go to the people across the country to observe health guidelines in order to save themselves and their families from the deadly pandemic. They also expressed their deep sorrow over the loss of lives due to coronavirus and prayed for speedy recovery of all those who tested positive.