NA to pass law against interest based economic system: Speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said on Monday that the National Assembly would pass a law to curb the menace of interest-based economic system in the country.

Addressing Rehmatul lil Conference, the speaker said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has already passed the bill against interest based economic system.

The bill against riba was at preliminary stage.Prime Minister Imran Khan would never allow legislation against Islamic laws.

He said the topic of Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) has been included in the national curriculum. We read the Qur'an daily without understanding its meanings and message.

The incumbent government has made teachings of Quran to students of class one to five as compulsory,he said adding that National Assembly has passed a resolution making the writing of Khatim un Nabiyyin with the name of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) as mandatory.

Speaking on the occasion Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor ul Haq Qadri said the Ashra Rehmatul lil Alamein was being celebrated in the country on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Rehmatul lil Alameen Authority was being established in the country to disseminate the message of the holy prophet in true spirit.

Holy Prophet was the only role model in the world.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan lauded the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony for working to promote Khatam e Nabawat.

He said Khatam un Nabiyyin has been written with the name of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in the curriculum books from class one to ten.

Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) was being celebrated at the official level, he said adding that a debate on Seerat un-Nabi would be held in the National Assembly.The seerat provided complete code of life to us all.

"We need to follow the Seerat of the holy Prophet. We can succeed in this world and the hereafter only by following the Seerat of the Prophet. We will build Pakistan on pattern of the state of Madinah," he vowed.