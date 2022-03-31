UrduPoint.com

NA To Resume Crucial Session With No-Trust-Motion On Agenda

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 31, 2022 | 10:55 AM

NA to resume crucial session with No-Trust-Motion on agenda

The latest reports suggest that the NA session will start at 4: 00 pm and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif will start debate on no-confidence motion.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2022) The National Assembly will resume its session at the Parliament House in Islamabad today (Thursday).

The house will start discussion on the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister Imran Khan besides transacting other legislative business of national importance.

According to the details, a 24-point agenda will be discussed in today’s session at the National Assembly.

Opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif will start debate on no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister.

No confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan is tabled on March 28 (Monday).

Previously, Shehbaz Sharif said that he was presenting a no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister, adding that the Motion was tabled under Article A-95 of the Constitution, and it had 161 Members as signatories.

The opposition is much optimistic about success of the no-trust-motion.

On the other hands, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said that the opposition would face defeat in vote of no-confidence against the Prime Minister Imran Khan as most of the parliamentarians from opposition parties are in contact with the government to join the treasury benches.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said the corrupt leadership of opposition parties is involved in horse trading in the country.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is a brave leader and has unveiled the international conspiracy against his government. Usman Dar said the prime minister has always kept the national interest supreme rather than personal gains and he will never compromise on the national interest.

He said people had full confidence in the courage and honesty of Prime Minister.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Islamabad National Assembly Prime Minister Business Parliament Vote March TV From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 31st March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 31st March 2022

2 hours ago
 US to Run Out of Monoclonal Antibody Supply by Lat ..

US to Run Out of Monoclonal Antibody Supply by Late May Without Extra Funding - ..

10 hours ago
 London Tightens Sanctions Against Russia's Tinkov, ..

London Tightens Sanctions Against Russia's Tinkov, Shvidler

10 hours ago
 Russian Emergencies Ministry Says Its Aircraft Can ..

Russian Emergencies Ministry Says Its Aircraft Can Operate Worldwide Despite San ..

11 hours ago
 Biden Says Will Try to See Parents of Ex-US Marine ..

Biden Says Will Try to See Parents of Ex-US Marine Trevor Reed Held in Russia

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.