NA to resume crucial session with No-Trust-Motion on agenda

The latest reports suggest that the NA session will start at 4: 00 pm and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif will start debate on no-confidence motion.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2022) The National Assembly will resume its session at the Parliament House in Islamabad today (Thursday).

The house will start discussion on the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister Imran Khan besides transacting other legislative business of national importance.

According to the details, a 24-point agenda will be discussed in today’s session at the National Assembly.

Opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif will start debate on no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister.

No confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan is tabled on March 28 (Monday).

Previously, Shehbaz Sharif said that he was presenting a no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister, adding that the Motion was tabled under Article A-95 of the Constitution, and it had 161 Members as signatories.

The opposition is much optimistic about success of the no-trust-motion.

On the other hands, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said that the opposition would face defeat in vote of no-confidence against the Prime Minister Imran Khan as most of the parliamentarians from opposition parties are in contact with the government to join the treasury benches.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said the corrupt leadership of opposition parties is involved in horse trading in the country.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is a brave leader and has unveiled the international conspiracy against his government. Usman Dar said the prime minister has always kept the national interest supreme rather than personal gains and he will never compromise on the national interest.

He said people had full confidence in the courage and honesty of Prime Minister.