NA to resume its business on Monday

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :The National Assembly will resume its scheduled business on Monday at 5:00 pm after a two-day break.

According to the agenda shared on the website of the National Assembly, the House will take up calling attention notices, presentation of standing committee reports and matters other than a point of order.

The house is likely to discuss two calling attention notices including a collection of transport charges from students of Schools and Colleges under the Federal Directorate of education, Islamabad at high rates and non-availability of life-saving drugs like Florinef and Hydrocaritzan Tablets specially used for children in the country.