UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NA To Take Up Calling Attention Notices, Legislative Business

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 08:20 PM

NA to take up calling attention notices, legislative business

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :National Assembly will take up calling attention notices, legislative business and motions on Monday proceedings.

According to agenda issued by the National Assembly, the house will take up two calling attention notices regarding closing of OPD in Federal government hospitals and non-provision of electricity to Shakto and other villages of South Waziristan.

The National Assembly will also take up legislative business, periodical reports of the standing committees and motions.

Related Topics

National Assembly South Waziristan Electricity Business Government

Recent Stories

Child Safety Department hosts childcare experts in ..

23 minutes ago

Three startups win contest to ramp up Dubai’s ne ..

38 minutes ago

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to fly 6 routes from Abu Dhabi ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from King Salma ..

1 hour ago

UAE Government offered AED7.46 billion in financia ..

1 hour ago

UAQ Ruler condoles Sharjah Ruler on death of Sheik ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.