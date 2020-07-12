NA to take up calling attention notices, legislative business

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :National Assembly will take up calling attention notices, legislative business and motions on Monday proceedings.

According to agenda issued by the National Assembly, the house will take up two calling attention notices regarding closing of OPD in Federal government hospitals and non-provision of electricity to Shakto and other villages of South Waziristan.

The National Assembly will also take up legislative business, periodical reports of the standing committees and motions.