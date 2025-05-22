Open Menu

NA Unanimous Passes Resolution, Terming Indian Decision To Suspend IWT An Act Of War

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2025 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The National Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution calling on the government to strongly condemn India’s unilateral decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) terming it a clear violation of the agreement and an act of war.

The resolution, moved by Federal Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Mueen Wattoo, said, “This House is of the opinion that government should take immediate steps to condemn India’s unlawful and unilateral declaration to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance in blatant violation of the Treaty, which clearly amounts to an act of war.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani condemned the Khuzdar terrorist attack that claimed innocent lives, including children.

He further alleged that India was involved in sponsoring terrorism inside Pakistan.

The lawmaker criticized Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for suspending the treaty and accused him of acting with a hostile mindset.

Aijaz Jakhrani warned that stopping Pakistan’s water supply was like declaring war and said Pakistan would not accept such aggression.

Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) MNA, Muhammad Iqbal Khan also condemned India’s actions and called on the international community to take notice.

He said the Indus Waters Treaty was vital for Pakistan and must be protected at all costs.

Iqbal Khan also condemned the school bus attack in Khuzdar, blaming India for supporting the attackers.

PML-N lawmaker Mian Khan Bugti joined in condemning the Khuzdar attack, calling it a terrorist act.

JUI-F MNA Shahida Begum also expressed deep sorrow over the incident and extended sympathies to the families of the victims.

APP/sra-zah

