NA unanimously adopts resolution on  ‘Khatam-un-Nabiyeen’

Ministry of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan has moved a resolution to National Assembly which was unanimously passed.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 12th, 2020) Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood has said that more universities are being established to promote higher education in the country.

The resolution urged the government that the name of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) should be written as “Hazrat Muhammad Rasool Allah Khatam-un-Nabiyyin Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam” in all official and non-official documents.

Many other bills including FATF legislation was also carried out in the National Assembly.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said the terror financing and money laundering are the menace that Pakistan has to confront and eradicate.

Speaking in the National Assembly on Wednesday, he said long deliberations were held with the opposition parties to reach consensus on the FATF related legislation.