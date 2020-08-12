UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NA Unanimously Adopts Resolution On  ‘Khatam-un-Nabiyeen’

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 29 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 03:18 PM

NA unanimously adopts resolution on  ‘Khatam-un-Nabiyeen’

Ministry of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan has moved a resolution to National Assembly which was unanimously passed.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 12th, 2020) Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood has said that more universities are being established to promote higher education in the country.

Ministry of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan filed resolution before the National Assembly which was unanimously passed.

The resolution urged the government that the name of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) should be written as “Hazrat Muhammad Rasool Allah Khatam-un-Nabiyyin Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam” in all official and non-official documents.

Many other bills including FATF legislation was also carried out in the National Assembly.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said the terror financing and money laundering are the menace that Pakistan has to confront and eradicate.

Speaking in the National Assembly on Wednesday, he said long deliberations were held with the opposition parties to reach consensus on the FATF related legislation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution National Assembly Education Money Financial Action Task Force All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE President issues two Decrees on Ministry of Pr ..

2 minutes ago

Special Meeting Of Foreign Ministers Of The "Centr ..

19 minutes ago

OPPO F15 with its amazing features is irresistible ..

22 minutes ago

NA passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) bill, 2020

23 minutes ago

UVAS VC launched tree plantation drive to promote ..

28 minutes ago

Rich tribute pours in on social media for famous p ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.