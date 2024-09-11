Open Menu

NA Unanimously Passes Motion To Form 16-member Committee For Smooth Functioning Of Parliament

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2024 | 04:40 PM

NA unanimously passes motion to form 16-member committee for smooth functioning of parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) The National Assembly Wednesday unanimously passed a motion to form a special committee comprising 16 members from both the National Assembly and opposition benches, along with the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs.

The committee will discuss, analyze and firm up recommendations regarding issues related to the parliament, parliamentarians' constitution rules and procedure conduct of business in the National Assembly 2007 and the smooth function of the Parliament.

The speaker is authorized to make changes in the composition of the committee as and when required. The committee will present its report in the House.

The motion was moved by the Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture, Attaullah Tarar.

