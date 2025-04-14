NA Unanimously Passes Resolution Condemning Israeli Atrocities In Gaza
Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2025 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The National Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution strongly condemning the ongoing brutalities committed by the Israeli regime against the people of Palestine.
Moved by Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, the resolution expressed deep outrage over the recent wave of Israeli aggression that resumed on March 18, resulting in the killing of over 1,600 innocent Palestinians. It noted with grave concern that the total death toll in Gaza has now surpassed 65,000.
The resolution denounced in the strongest terms the systematic and ruthless destruction of Gaza’s civic infrastructure, including homes, hospitals, schools, and places of worship, due to relentless Israeli bombardment.
Expressing unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people in their legitimate struggle for freedom, the House reaffirmed their inalienable right to self-determination and to reclaim their homeland.
It also voiced deep disappointment over the continued failure of the international community to stop Israeli aggression and called for an immediate, permanent, and comprehensive ceasefire. The resolution stressed the urgent need for uninterrupted and sustained humanitarian assistance to reach the people of Gaza.
The National Assembly demanded the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Israeli occupying forces from the Gaza Strip, in accordance with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2735 (2024).
Furthermore, the resolution urged the global community to take concrete measures for the recognition and full membership of the State of Palestine at the United Nations.
Participating in the debate on the Palestine issue, Mohammad Usman Badini of Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (JU-P) said that Palestinian children are looking to the Muslim Ummah for help during this critical time. He urged both the nation and Parliament to take practical steps to assist their Palestinian brothers and sisters.
Badini strongly condemned Israel’s brutal action in Gaza and praised the resilience of the Palestinian people, stating that despite relentless violence, they have laid down their lives in defense of their homeland rather than surrender. Hameed Hussain of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen-Pakistan (MWM-P) called on the government to formulate a comprehensive strategy to support the Palestinian cause.
He drew attention to the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, noting that the closure of roads had halted the supply of essential goods including food, fuel, and medicine, pushing the besieged population into further distress.
