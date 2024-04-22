NA Unanimously Passes Resolution To Address Plastic Pollution
Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2024 | 09:12 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The National Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution, calling for coordinated efforts among citizens, organizations, and government entities to tackle the global challenge of plastic pollution.
The resolution, presented by Federal Minister Azam Nazir Tarar on World Earth Day, said that the Government of Pakistan acknowledged the critical importance of safeguarding the planet, its environment, and ecosystems.
It highlights the detrimental impact of plastic pollution on Pakistan's environment.
The resolution said the Ministry of Climate Change recognised the paramount importance of preserving the environment and ecosystems.
It emphasized the urgent need to combat plastic pollution, as highlighted by the theme "Planet versus Plastic," and safeguard the planet's health.
Plastic pollution is identified as a significant threat to Pakistan's environment, wildlife, and public health in the resolution.
