Open Menu

NA Unanimously Passes Resolution To Address Plastic Pollution

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2024 | 09:12 PM

NA unanimously passes resolution to address plastic pollution

The National Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution, calling for coordinated efforts among citizens, organizations, and government entities to tackle the global challenge of plastic pollution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The National Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution, calling for coordinated efforts among citizens, organizations, and government entities to tackle the global challenge of plastic pollution.

The resolution, presented by Federal Minister Azam Nazir Tarar on World Earth Day, said that the Government of Pakistan acknowledged the critical importance of safeguarding the planet, its environment, and ecosystems.

It highlights the detrimental impact of plastic pollution on Pakistan's environment.

The resolution said the Ministry of Climate Change recognised the paramount importance of preserving the environment and ecosystems.

It emphasized the urgent need to combat plastic pollution, as highlighted by the theme "Planet versus Plastic," and safeguard the planet's health.

Plastic pollution is identified as a significant threat to Pakistan's environment, wildlife, and public health in the resolution.

APP/zah-sra

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution National Assembly World Government

Recent Stories

UK Education delegation visits HEC

UK Education delegation visits HEC

39 minutes ago
 One arrested in injured condition after encounter ..

One arrested in injured condition after encounter with police: SSP Larkana

44 minutes ago
 NA reaffirms Pakistan's relationship with Iran

NA reaffirms Pakistan's relationship with Iran

40 minutes ago
 Open Kachari held in Larkana

Open Kachari held in Larkana

40 minutes ago
 Stakeholders must work hard to achieve cotton sowi ..

Stakeholders must work hard to achieve cotton sowing, production targets

40 minutes ago
 NA passes motion to restore membership of two MNAs

NA passes motion to restore membership of two MNAs

40 minutes ago
French Voice singer hospitalised with bullet wound

French Voice singer hospitalised with bullet wound

39 minutes ago
 WHO representative for Pakistan meets Health Minis ..

WHO representative for Pakistan meets Health Minister

39 minutes ago
 Landslide win for pro-China leader's party in Mald ..

Landslide win for pro-China leader's party in Maldives vote

39 minutes ago
 Kashmore police recover Mazda driver from robbers

Kashmore police recover Mazda driver from robbers

39 minutes ago
 Three died, 9 injured in Balakot road accident

Three died, 9 injured in Balakot road accident

39 minutes ago
 CM inaugurates virtual women police station in PSC ..

CM inaugurates virtual women police station in PSCA

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan