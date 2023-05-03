NA unanimously resolves to ensure right of free speech as enshrined in Constitution

:The National Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution on World Press Freedom Day that the fundamental right of freedom of speech enshrined in the Constitution under Article 19, which is the foundation of freedom of the press, would be upheld

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :The National Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution on World Press Freedom Day that the fundamental right of freedom of speech enshrined in the Constitution under Article 19, which is the foundation of freedom of the press, would be upheld.

The resolution was tabled by Mehreen Razzaq Bhutto in the House.

The House reiterated that it was a fundamental human right protected by International Law, essential to democratic societies, and critical to the protection of human dignity.

It recommended to the government to protect the freedom of the press from censorship and violence, and promote its full realization in accordance with its International Human Rights obligations; essential for the functioning of democratic societies, and vital for the protection of other human rights.

While recognizing the critical role of journalists and media professionals in providing accurate, timely and impartial information to the public, the resolution also highlighted the need to protect them from violence, intimidation, and harassment.

It also affirmed the obligation of the government to safeguard and uphold press freedom against any form of censorship, undue interference, or retribution.

Further, it was also resolved that effective measures would be ensured for the safety, security and independence of journalists; to strengthen the legal and institutional framework for the protection of press freedom; and to promote a pluralistic, diverse, and vibrant media environment in Pakistan, in compliance with its International Human Rights obligations and commitments.