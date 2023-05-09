UrduPoint.com

NA Urges Govt To Explore Solar, Wind Sources Potential For Affordable Energy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2023 | 04:10 PM

NA urges govt to explore solar, wind sources potential for affordable energy

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :The National Assembly has passed a resolution on Tuesday, urging the government to explore the potential for energy generation from renewable solar and wind energy sources.

The resolution, moved by Ms.

Saira Bano, highlights the need to provide affordable energy to the public and remove the barriers that are currently hindering the use of renewable energy sources in the country.

The resolution calls for the government to take immediate steps to explore the potential of solar and wind energy and remove the inconsistencies that are barriers to using such potential sources.

Related Topics

Resolution National Assembly From Government

Recent Stories

First Emirates Sports Medicine Conference to discu ..

First Emirates Sports Medicine Conference to discuss latest evidence-based knowl ..

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan focusing on strengthening bilateral ties ..

Pakistan focusing on strengthening bilateral ties with neighbouring countries: F ..

13 minutes ago
 PTI releases Imran Khan’s pre-recorded message f ..

PTI releases Imran Khan’s pre-recorded message for the nation

19 minutes ago
 Three Day SATRC Workshop on PRS Starts

Three Day SATRC Workshop on PRS Starts

52 minutes ago
 Jagersro Racecourse in Sweden to host Al Wathba St ..

Jagersro Racecourse in Sweden to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup

56 minutes ago
 Imran Khan arrested in Al-Qadir Trust case from Is ..

Imran Khan arrested in Al-Qadir Trust case from Islamabad

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.