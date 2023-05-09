NA urges govt to explore solar, wind sources potential for affordable energy

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :The National Assembly has passed a resolution on Tuesday, urging the government to explore the potential for energy generation from renewable solar and wind energy sources.

The resolution, moved by Ms.

Saira Bano, highlights the need to provide affordable energy to the public and remove the barriers that are currently hindering the use of renewable energy sources in the country.

The resolution calls for the government to take immediate steps to explore the potential of solar and wind energy and remove the inconsistencies that are barriers to using such potential sources.