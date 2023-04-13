(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :The National Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution expressing concerns over an attempt to "usurp the authority of the Parliament to legislate and interfere in its constitutional jurisdiction".

The resolution, moved by Syed Agha Rafiullah, stated that according to the Constitution, the Parliament had absolute authority and powers to frame constitution and enact legislation whereas the Constitution had identified the parameters and jurisdiction of the Parliament.

The resolution expressed concern over an attempt to take away the authority of the Parliament and interfere in its constitutional jurisdiction.

The resolution said there would be no compromise on the supremacy of the Parliament in the light of the Constitution.

It rejected the formation of an eight-member bench to hear the 'Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023' before the completion of its legislative process and implementation.

It also expressed reservations over the constitution of the "disputed bench in haste" and then fixing the case for hearing early.

The resolution regretted the "non-inclusion of two senior judges from smaller provinces - Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa".

The resolution further demanded the desolation of the bench as it had been formed before the completion of (The Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023' legislative process and implementation.