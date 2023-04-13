UrduPoint.com

NA Voices Concern Over 'attempt To Usurp Parliament's Authority To Legislate'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2023 | 08:27 PM

NA voices concern over 'attempt to usurp Parliament's authority to legislate'

The National Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution expressing concerns over an attempt to "usurp the authority of the Parliament to legislate and interfere in its constitutional jurisdiction"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :The National Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution expressing concerns over an attempt to "usurp the authority of the Parliament to legislate and interfere in its constitutional jurisdiction".

The resolution, moved by Syed Agha Rafiullah, stated that according to the Constitution, the Parliament had absolute authority and powers to frame constitution and enact legislation whereas the Constitution had identified the parameters and jurisdiction of the Parliament.

The resolution expressed concern over an attempt to take away the authority of the Parliament and interfere in its constitutional jurisdiction.

The resolution said there would be no compromise on the supremacy of the Parliament in the light of the Constitution.

It rejected the formation of an eight-member bench to hear the 'Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023' before the completion of its legislative process and implementation.

It also expressed reservations over the constitution of the "disputed bench in haste" and then fixing the case for hearing early.

The resolution regretted the "non-inclusion of two senior judges from smaller provinces - Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa".

The resolution further demanded the desolation of the bench as it had been formed before the completion of (The Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023' legislative process and implementation.

Related Topics

Hearing Resolution National Assembly Balochistan Supreme Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Parliament From

Recent Stories

Ukraine to Become Member of EU, Requires Moderniza ..

Ukraine to Become Member of EU, Requires Modernization, Reconstruction-European ..

4 minutes ago
 Toll rises to 24 in latest Tunisia migrant shipwre ..

Toll rises to 24 in latest Tunisia migrant shipwreck tragedy

4 minutes ago
 Protest held against murder of Dr Sawand

Protest held against murder of Dr Sawand

3 minutes ago
 Russian Jets Escort Norwegian Patrol Plane Over Ba ..

Russian Jets Escort Norwegian Patrol Plane Over Barents Sea Near Russian Airspac ..

3 minutes ago
 Japan, US Conduct Air Force Drills in Response to ..

Japan, US Conduct Air Force Drills in Response to North Korea's Missile Launch - ..

3 minutes ago
 EU Leaders Want to Maintain Close Trade Relations ..

EU Leaders Want to Maintain Close Trade Relations With China - Polish Prime Mini ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.