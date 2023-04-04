NA voices full support to govt in bringing political, economic stability I

, , I

SLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 4th, 2023) Lawmakers paid glowing tribute to former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for his contribution toward the Constitution and democracy.

In his remarks on the death anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto being observed on Tuesday, Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said Bhutto also laid the foundation of this august House. He further said that it was Bhutto, who had given the right of vote to the people.

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Raja Riaz said on this day some 44 year ago former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was hanged, who had given the nation a unanimous constitution. But, today’s decision of the Supreme Court in the holding of elections case is a controversial one, which has divided the nation. He said this decision will lead to further instability in the country.

Agha Rafiullah said Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was hanged under section 109, which was unprecedented in the whole world. He demanded of the judiciary to also look into the judicial murder of the PPP founder. He said even then April 4th was a dark day and today is also a nightmare in the history of Pakistan.

Nawabzada Iftakhar Ahmed Khan Babar said Pakistan’s nuclear programme is also a gift of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. He said Bhutto fought Pakistan’s case at the international forums and remained successful in bringing back Pakistani prisoners from India.

Shahida Akhtar Ali said Zulfikar Ali Bhutto will be remembered for uniting the Muslim Ummah at the platform of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and declaring Qadiyanis as non-Muslims.

Those who spoke on the occasion include Noor Alam Khan, Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Rubina Irfan, Mohsin Leghari, Nawab Sher Waseer, Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, and Rao Muhammad Ajmal.

The House referred “The Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Amendment) Bill, 2021, as passed by the National Assembly and not passed by the Senate, to the Joint Sitting for consideration and passage.

Minister for Communication Maulana Asad Mahmood has assured Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that his party will stand shoulder to shoulder with him through thick and thin.

Speaking on the floor of the House today, he said we will neither leave the Prime Minister, the Constitution nor the parliament on the mercy of anyone else. He urged the people sitting on both sides of the isles to join hands for the political and economic stability of the country.

Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiqu said PML-N has a history of struggle for the independence of the judiciary. He said our struggle resulted in the restoration of the judiciary, but unfortunately the apex forum could not maintain its independence and impartiality. He said political engineering is continuing to bring back a particular personality to power again. He requested the Supreme Court to constitute a full court and decide political cases on merit to bring stability to the country.

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said today’s decision of the Supreme Court is equal to the murder of the parliament. She said those nations, who do not learn from history keep on moving in cycles and remain away from the destination. He said nobody would accept selective justice through such decisions.

The House will now meet on Wednesday at 11 a.m.