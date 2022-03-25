NA will meet at Parliament House today

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2022) The National Assembly will meet at the Parliament House in Islamabad today (Friday) at 11:00 a.m

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar has summoned the session on the requisition from the opposition benches.

The National Assembly issued 15-point agenda for first sitting of crucial 41st session which included the resolution for vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan invited the nation to participate in the public gathering of March 27 and show their condemnation of the brazen horse-trading aimed at harming democracy in the country.

In a video message, he urged the nation to stand with the good to fight out the politics of corruption.

The prime minister said the gang of dacoits, which had been looting the country for 30 years, was indulged in massive corruption and illegal transfer of money abroad.

Imran Khan said all the Pakistanis must realize that no one in the future has the courage to do horse-trading and damage the democracy and the nation.