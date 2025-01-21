NA Witnesses Heated Protest By Opposition Upon Arrival Of PM Shehbaz
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 21, 2025 | 05:05 PM
As soon as PM Shehbaz Sharif entered House, opposition members not only protested but also chanted slogans
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 21st, 2025) A session of the National Assembly, chaired by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, witnessed a heated protest by the opposition upon the arrival of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
As soon as the Prime Minister entered the House, the opposition members not only protested but also chanted slogans. In response, the government members countered with chants of “Sher Aaya, Sher Aaya” (The lion has arrived).
During the commotion, member Asiya Naz presented a Call Attention Notice regarding the persistent gender gap between male and female voters.
Responding to the notice, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar stated that the Election Commission is making efforts to bridge this gap, with full support from the government. He assured that the Election Commission is fulfilling its responsibilities in this regard.
The law minister further added that the NADRA and other institutions are also working on the issue, and the gender gap has now reduced to 7%.
Recent Stories
NA witnesses heated protest by opposition upon arrival of PM Shehbaz
Pakistan Afghan govt to deny use of its soil by terrorists
Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 2025’s first meeting of Education, Human Resources & ..
'42 Abu Dhabi' opens admissions for tuition-free coding programme
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting
Saud bin Saqr orders promotion of local police personnel in Ras Al Khaimah
UAE President receives Afghan Interior Minister
Hamdan Foundation announces winners of its educational awards
Brand Finance names ADNOC most valuable brand at $18.9 billion
Beirut Airport receives 23rd relief plane carrying 35 tonnes of medical supplies ..
Second International Orthopedic Congress concludes in Fujairah
Rumours of relationship between Sania Mirza, Adil Sajan go viral on social media
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NA witnesses heated protest by opposition upon arrival of PM Shehbaz5 minutes ago
-
Minor girl died, two others injured gas leakage explosion in DI Khan10 minutes ago
-
Police arrest kite supplier with over 3000 kites10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Afghan govt to deny use of its soil by terrorists13 minutes ago
-
Women chamber of commerce & industry inaugurated20 minutes ago
-
RPO Visits Punjab Safe City project20 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits arrested20 minutes ago
-
Vigilance Committee meeting held to address public issues20 minutes ago
-
Rs 370,000 fine imposed on milk adulteration21 minutes ago
-
ETO Dera assures Traders of resolving their legitimate issues31 minutes ago
-
Call for Proposals; Product Development through Indigenous Research and Innovation31 minutes ago
-
Workshop held to address traffic issues in Peshawar1 hour ago