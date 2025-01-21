Open Menu

NA Witnesses Heated Protest By Opposition Upon Arrival Of PM Shehbaz

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 21, 2025 | 05:05 PM

NA witnesses heated protest by opposition upon arrival of PM Shehbaz

As soon as PM Shehbaz Sharif entered House, opposition members not only protested but also chanted slogans

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 21st, 2025) A session of the National Assembly, chaired by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, witnessed a heated protest by the opposition upon the arrival of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

As soon as the Prime Minister entered the House, the opposition members not only protested but also chanted slogans. In response, the government members countered with chants of “Sher Aaya, Sher Aaya” (The lion has arrived).

During the commotion, member Asiya Naz presented a Call Attention Notice regarding the persistent gender gap between male and female voters.

Responding to the notice, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar stated that the Election Commission is making efforts to bridge this gap, with full support from the government. He assured that the Election Commission is fulfilling its responsibilities in this regard.

The law minister further added that the NADRA and other institutions are also working on the issue, and the gender gap has now reduced to 7%.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Prime Minister Protest Election Commission Of Pakistan Law Minister Male From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

NA witnesses heated protest by opposition upon arr ..

NA witnesses heated protest by opposition upon arrival of PM Shehbaz

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan Afghan govt to deny use of its soil by te ..

Pakistan Afghan govt to deny use of its soil by terrorists

13 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 2025’s first meeting o ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 2025’s first meeting of Education, Human Resources & ..

25 minutes ago
 '42 Abu Dhabi' opens admissions for tuition-free c ..

'42 Abu Dhabi' opens admissions for tuition-free coding programme

26 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

40 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr orders promotion of local police per ..

Saud bin Saqr orders promotion of local police personnel in Ras Al Khaimah

55 minutes ago
UAE President receives Afghan Interior Minister

UAE President receives Afghan Interior Minister

1 hour ago
 Hamdan Foundation announces winners of its educati ..

Hamdan Foundation announces winners of its educational awards

2 hours ago
 Brand Finance names ADNOC most valuable brand at $ ..

Brand Finance names ADNOC most valuable brand at $18.9 billion

2 hours ago
 Beirut Airport receives 23rd relief plane carrying ..

Beirut Airport receives 23rd relief plane carrying 35 tonnes of medical supplies ..

2 hours ago
 Second International Orthopedic Congress concludes ..

Second International Orthopedic Congress concludes in Fujairah

3 hours ago
 Rumours of relationship between Sania Mirza, Adil ..

Rumours of relationship between Sania Mirza, Adil Sajan go viral on social media

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan