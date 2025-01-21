NA witnesses heated protest by opposition upon arrival of PM Shehbaz

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 21st, 2025) A session of the National Assembly, chaired by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, witnessed a heated protest by the opposition upon the arrival of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

As soon as the Prime Minister entered the House, the opposition members not only protested but also chanted slogans. In response, the government members countered with chants of “Sher Aaya, Sher Aaya” (The lion has arrived).

During the commotion, member Asiya Naz presented a Call Attention Notice regarding the persistent gender gap between male and female voters.

Responding to the notice, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar stated that the Election Commission is making efforts to bridge this gap, with full support from the government. He assured that the Election Commission is fulfilling its responsibilities in this regard.

The law minister further added that the NADRA and other institutions are also working on the issue, and the gender gap has now reduced to 7%.