Open Menu

NA Witnesses Introduction Of ‘The Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024’

Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2024 | 04:40 PM

NA witnesses introduction of ‘The Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024’

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The National Assembly on Wednesday witnessed the introduction of a bill aimed at amending certain tax laws, titled The Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The bill was tabled in the House by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb.

Additionally, the House also witnessed the presentation of a report by the Standing Committee on The National Commission on the Status of Women (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which seeks to amend the National Commission on the Status of Women Act, 2012.

The report was presented in the House by Chaudhary Mahmood Bashir Virk.

APP/zah-sra

Related Topics

National Assembly Women

Recent Stories

ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup: Contest between Pakist ..

ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup: Contest between Pakistan, Malaysia washed out

1 hour ago
 Naqvi meets Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Spor ..

Naqvi meets Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Sports Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Qad ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Bu ..

Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Business Council International A ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Education launches Specialised Trainin ..

Ministry of Education launches Specialised Training Week

1 hour ago
 TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing resea ..

TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing research cooperation

1 hour ago
 Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship ..

Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 to begin Thursday

1 hour ago
Youth MMA Championship to kick off Saturday in Dub ..

Youth MMA Championship to kick off Saturday in Dubai

2 hours ago
 EDGE, Indra formalise joint venture 'PULSE' to des ..

EDGE, Indra formalise joint venture 'PULSE' to design, manufacture radars in Abu ..

2 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Qatar on N ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of National Cou ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of National Council for Safeguard of Homeland ..

4 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 opens registration for Regional ..

AIM Congress 2025 opens registration for Regional Pitch Competition

4 hours ago
 Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd ti ..

Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd time

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan