NA Witnesses Introduction Of ‘The Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024’
Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The National Assembly on Wednesday witnessed the introduction of a bill aimed at amending certain tax laws, titled The Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024.
The bill was tabled in the House by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb.
Additionally, the House also witnessed the presentation of a report by the Standing Committee on The National Commission on the Status of Women (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which seeks to amend the National Commission on the Status of Women Act, 2012.
The report was presented in the House by Chaudhary Mahmood Bashir Virk.
APP/zah-sra
