NA witnesses introduction of two bills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The National Assembly here on Friday witnessed the introduction of two bills, including the Pakistan Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The bills were introduced by the Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture, Attaullah Tarar in the house.

The other bill introduced by the minister was the Naturalization Act, of 1926 [The Naturalization (Amendment) Bill, 2024].

Additionally, the Annual Report of the Board of Directors of the State Bank of Pakistan on the state of Pakistan’s economy for the year 2023-2024, along with the Governor’s Annual Report 2023-2024, was laid before the House. These reports were submitted under sub-section (1) of Section 39 of the State Bank of Pakistan Act, 1956.