Open Menu

NA Witnesses Introduction Of Two Bills

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2024 | 06:13 PM

NA witnesses introduction of two bills

The National Assembly here on Friday witnessed the introduction of two bills, including the Pakistan Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The National Assembly here on Friday witnessed the introduction of two bills, including the Pakistan Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The bills were introduced by the Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture, Attaullah Tarar in the house.

The other bill introduced by the minister was the Naturalization Act, of 1926 [The Naturalization (Amendment) Bill, 2024].

Additionally, the Annual Report of the Board of Directors of the State Bank of Pakistan on the state of Pakistan’s economy for the year 2023-2024, along with the Governor’s Annual Report 2023-2024, was laid before the House. These reports were submitted under sub-section (1) of Section 39 of the State Bank of Pakistan Act, 1956.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Governor State Bank Of Pakistan Citizenship

Recent Stories

Green-tech hub launched to transform country’s e ..

Green-tech hub launched to transform country’s energy sector, achieve sustaina ..

28 seconds ago
 PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,047 addi ..

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,047 additional points

31 seconds ago
 Governor Kundi visits Turkish Aerospace Company at ..

Governor Kundi visits Turkish Aerospace Company at NUST to express solidarity ov ..

9 minutes ago
 Pak duo reach ITF J30 tournament final

Pak duo reach ITF J30 tournament final

6 minutes ago
 Russia hikes interest rates to 21%, highest since ..

Russia hikes interest rates to 21%, highest since 2003

6 minutes ago
 Bank of Khyber to support CPEC projects: MD

Bank of Khyber to support CPEC projects: MD

6 minutes ago
Rupee gains 20 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 20 paisa against dollar

6 minutes ago
 Sindh University extends admissions deadline to No ..

Sindh University extends admissions deadline to Nov 4, 2024

6 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 begins tomorrow

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 begins tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Asia markets diverge after Tesla boosts Wall Stree ..

Asia markets diverge after Tesla boosts Wall Street

2 minutes ago
 Israel must stop 'ethnic cleansing', Jordan foreig ..

Israel must stop 'ethnic cleansing', Jordan foreign minister tells Blinken

2 minutes ago
 SBP injects over Rs4.25 trillion in the market

SBP injects over Rs4.25 trillion in the market

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan