ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam condoled the sad demise of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq.

In a tweet, he said, "A great loss for Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) as its founding member Naeemul Haque passes away - a true ideologue and patriot.""May Allah bless his departed soul and grant him jannah Ameen," he tweeted.