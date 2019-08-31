Naan Shop Sealed For Not Complying Official Rate List In Islamabad
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 09:14 PM
Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) Saturday sealed a Naan shop in Sector I-8 (Mughal Market) for not complying official rate list and not following food safety standards set by the administration
Assistant Commissioner (Industrial area) Mehreen Baloch shut the shop after serving notices to the owner several times regarding food violations, according to administration spokesman.
During her visit, she inspected 10 shops and imposed fine Rs 31,000 to some of them for violating labor laws and adopting poor hygiene and safety standards.
The action was taken following the complaints received through Prime Minister Delivery Unit (PMDU) on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat, the spokesman added.