Naan shop sealed for not complying official rate list in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) : Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) Saturday sealed a Naan shop in Sector I-8 (Mughal Market ) for not complying official rate list and not following food safety standards set by the administration.

Assistant Commissioner (Industrial area) Mehreen Baloch shut the shop after serving notices to the owner several times regarding food violations, according to administration spokesman.

During her visit, she inspected 10 shops and imposed fine Rs 31,000 to some of them for violating labor laws and adopting poor hygiene and safety standards.

The action was taken following the complaints received through Prime Minister Delivery Unit (PMDU) on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat, the spokesman added.