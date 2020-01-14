UrduPoint.com
Naan To Be Sold At Rs 10 In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 10:43 PM

Naan to be sold at Rs 10 in Karachi

Karachi Administration has fixed the price for "Tandoori Roti" at Rs 10

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Karachi Administration has fixed the price for "Tandoori Roti" at Rs 10.

In this regard, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalawani on Tuesday issued a notification that read the price of "Tandoori Roti" would be according to its weight.

According to the notification, the "Naan" weighing 120 grams would be sold in Rs 10 while the "Chappati" or "Tandoori Roti" weighing 110 grams would be sold at Rs. 8. The price would be applicable in all the districts of the megalopolis.

The owners have been asked to place a digital weighing machine in their shops besides to visibly place an official rate list.

All the hotels and restaurants would ensure availability of Roti in the official price. The sale of Roti/Naan/Chappati in non-degradable plastic bags would also be prohibited.

