Naanbais Start Strike Against Police Crackdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 09:22 PM

Naanbais start strike against police crackdown

Anjuman Naanbaiyan Association started strike against the police crackdown on Thursday

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th July, 2019) Anjuman Naanbaiyan Association started strike against the police crackdown on Thursday.The Names of 24 office bearers of Naan Baiyan Association sent to the concerned police stations.

Naan Bais of Peshawar have deliberately increased the price of Roti upon which the district administration and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food department has started action against profiteers.The people of Peshawar, while rejecting the strike call of bakers called by Anjuman Naanbaiyan (bread makers) Association for increase in Roti price from July 11, has decided to prepare bred at their home.The social media campaign has been started across the district under the name of 'Roti Ghar Main Pakain Gay' (Bread to be prepared in house) with focusing on the main objective not to bow of unjustified increase.

A representative delegation of the association called on the Commissioner Peshawar at his office and the latter directed them not to increase in the roti prices.

The association while rejecting the directions of the Commissioner Peshawar has announced strike on July 11 due to increase in flour prices.Different social units of the society while rejecting the strike calls of Naanbaiyaan Association have demanded strict action against bread makers.mobile Phone Dealers have also recorded their protest on Thursday, while the traders of Peshawar would also stage their protest on Friday.

