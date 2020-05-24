UrduPoint.com
"Naat And Deen Awareness Webinar Transmission" Concludes At SU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 12:42 AM

The blissful month of Ramzan comes but only once in a year. This month is, in fact, an expression Almighty Allah's measureless love and mercy for man --- an opportunity to adopt austerity in all ways of the world, to exercise restraint in all matters and practice self-control to be able to make up for any advertent or inadvertent moral turpitude

The above remarks were made by VC-SU Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat in his presidential address on the occasion of concluding ceremony of month-long special virtual Naat and Deen Awareness Webinar Transmission organized by the Varsity's Bureau of Students Tutorial Guidance / Counseling Services and Co-curricular Activities (STAGS) via its official page.

"Ramazan is an auspicious month fetching Muslim Ummah chance to seek divine pardon and redeem their sins", Dr. Burfat said.

The Vice Chancellor greatly eulogized the services of STAGS Director Dr. Sumera Umrani, Transmission Moderator Muhammad Junaid Malik, Technical Expert Salal Ahmed Mughal for their matchless efforts to have organized four remarkably successful webinars under this series in which Pakistan's top Gold Medalist Naat icons Engineer Usama Mujahid and Engineer Gul Hooriya imparted expertise to the webinar participants.

" I am all praise for the contribution Bureau of STAGS has been making all through under the inspiring guidance and management of its exceptionally-talented Director Dr. Sumera Umrani in holding diverse national and international events", the VC said.

On the occasion, special prayers for peace and prosperity of the world community and for resting of the departed souls in eternal peace of those who lost their lives in the recent PIA air-crash were also invoked.

Eminent Naat-crooners from U. S. Alia Khan, Muhammad Munawar Jameel, Syed Ahsan Hasaan, Unzila Ansari presented their renditions, moving the audience to tears of divine love and ecstasy.

A colossal volume of in-and-outside-the Varsity audience stayed in sustained viewership of the transmission throughout the sacred month, as they registered for it their profuse praise.

