Naat, Azan Competitions Held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Naat and Azan competitions were held on Saturday under the auspices of Punjab Council of the Arts Sargodha division.

A large number of Naatkhawans and moazans participated in the competitions.

In naat competition, Syed Zain Ibrar stood first, Saima Abdullah second and Ayesha Noor secured third position.

In Azan competition, Hamza Yusuf secured first position, Hassan Sher second and Muhammad Usman Sharif got third position.

Chief guest Director Arts Council Mughees bin Aziz gave away certificates and cash prizes to the winners.

Former president of Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry SheikhGulzar and Assistant Director Adnan Khaliq Bhatti were also present.

