Naat Competition At PNCA On Oct 12

Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2022 | 08:45 PM

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold first "National Naat Competition" on October 12 in connection with Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH).

An official told APP on Wednesday that the competition was being conducted in collaboration with Madni Hussaini Naat Council and Sirat-e-Naat international.

He said that the aspirants could send their videos on 0317-1579412 via Whatsapp till October 10.

He told that there were three categories for contestants which included children, girls and boys .

