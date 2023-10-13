Naat competition held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) organized a naat competition in which 38 students from 17 universities and 13 colleges of Rawalpindi and Islamabad took part on Friday.

Naat Khawani competition was organized by the Directorate of Students Advisory and Counseling Services in collaboration with Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies. Dr. Qasim Yaqub, Dr. Ahmed Raza, Dr. Hafiz Rao Farhan and Dr. Syed Mujibur Rahman were the judges.

Dean, Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Prof. Dr. Mohyuddin Hashmi said such events train students and enlighten them through the teachings of the Quran and Sunnah.

Director Student Affairs, Syed Ghulam Kazim Ali said that the Naat competition was a part of activities being organized by AIOU to attract students towards positive activities and promote Islamic education.

Chairman, Department of Interfaith Studies, Dr. Ghulam Shamsur Rahman along with other speakers congratulated the students who participated in the competition.

Daniyal Hashmi won the first position, Mohammad Azam bagged the second, Noor Aisha and Sibghatullah stood third and fourth respectively. Certificates were distributed among the positions holders.