Open Menu

Naat Competition Held At Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2023 | 10:46 PM

Naat competition held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) organized a naat competition in which 38 students from 17 universities and 13 colleges of Rawalpindi and Islamabad took part on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) organized a naat competition in which 38 students from 17 universities and 13 colleges of Rawalpindi and Islamabad took part on Friday.

Naat Khawani competition was organized by the Directorate of Students Advisory and Counseling Services in collaboration with Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies. Dr. Qasim Yaqub, Dr. Ahmed Raza, Dr. Hafiz Rao Farhan and Dr. Syed Mujibur Rahman were the judges.

Dean, Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Prof. Dr. Mohyuddin Hashmi said such events train students and enlighten them through the teachings of the Quran and Sunnah.

Director Student Affairs, Syed Ghulam Kazim Ali said that the Naat competition was a part of activities being organized by AIOU to attract students towards positive activities and promote Islamic education.

Chairman, Department of Interfaith Studies, Dr. Ghulam Shamsur Rahman along with other speakers congratulated the students who participated in the competition.

Daniyal Hashmi won the first position, Mohammad Azam bagged the second, Noor Aisha and Sibghatullah stood third and fourth respectively. Certificates were distributed among the positions holders.

Related Topics

Islamabad Education Student Rawalpindi Shamsur Rahman Ahmed Raza Allama Iqbal Open University From Arab

Recent Stories

Virtually certain 2023 will be warmest year on rec ..

Virtually certain 2023 will be warmest year on record: US agency

11 minutes ago
 Stock markets mixed, oil prices surge

Stock markets mixed, oil prices surge

11 minutes ago
 Communication to be faster by laying 1733 km long ..

Communication to be faster by laying 1733 km long railway line under CPEC: Qadir

24 minutes ago
 IRCRA president urges for compassion toward Afghan ..

IRCRA president urges for compassion toward Afghan refugees

27 minutes ago
 Former England captain Cook to retire from cricket

Former England captain Cook to retire from cricket

27 minutes ago
 Interpol red notices issued against model Sophia M ..

Interpol red notices issued against model Sophia Mirza, her sister

27 minutes ago
UNDP, Ministry of Climate Change commemorate Int'l ..

UNDP, Ministry of Climate Change commemorate Int'l Day for Disaster Risk Reducti ..

23 minutes ago
 Disasters cause $3.8 trillion in crop losses over ..

Disasters cause $3.8 trillion in crop losses over 30 years: FAO

24 minutes ago
 Canadian HC, UNDP resident representative inaugura ..

Canadian HC, UNDP resident representative inaugurate flood affected girls' schoo ..

24 minutes ago
 IG Punjab Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usma ..

IG Punjab Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwarconference to inform ab ..

24 minutes ago
 Drop in water level at Kotri barrage affects water ..

Drop in water level at Kotri barrage affects water supply in Hyderabad

24 minutes ago
 At IMF-World Bank talks, small steps in climate fi ..

At IMF-World Bank talks, small steps in climate finance

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan