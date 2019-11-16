Naat competition held at RAC

A naat competition among school students was held at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) here Saturday under the auspices of Bazm-e-Ahbab-e-Qalam in collaboration with Punjab Council of the Art

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :A naat competition among school students was held at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) here Saturday under the auspices of Bazm-e-Ahbab-e-Qalam in collaboration with Punjab Council of the Art.

The competition was held in two category in which students of 42 schools participated.

Naheed Manzoor was the chief guest of the ceremony while Nasir Mehmood and Ch Tayyab was guests of honor. Prof Dr Muhammad Usman, Mumtaz Malik and Farhana Ali Chishti adjudged the competition.

Zawar Hussain, Aysha Manzoor and Aiza Rehman got first, second and third position respectively while in the second category, Muhammad Usman, Haseeb Ali and Muhammad Al-e-Raza secured first, second and third position respectively.

Later, the chief guest distributed certificates and shields among the winners.