UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Naat Competition Held In Khairpur

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 02:26 PM

Naat competition held in Khairpur

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Wednesday has said faith could not be completed without love and respect for Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Wednesday has said faith could not be completed without love and respect for Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). He made these remarks while addressing as Chief Guest at Naat competition orgnized by IGHDS.

DC Qureshi said that Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) holds the highest rank in the whole universe and Muslims cannot accept anything blasphemous against Him.

He said that Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) always prayed for Maghfarat of his Ummah and for the welfare of humanity.

Related Topics

Khairpur Muslim Love

Recent Stories

Promotions in Pak Army: Six major generals promote ..

15 minutes ago

More difficult to bowl Babar as compared to Kohli: ..

4 minutes ago

America is back and ready to lead world, says Pres ..

4 minutes ago

Head nurse succumbs to coronavirus infection

4 minutes ago

EU chief warns Brexit deal must not hurt single ma ..

6 minutes ago

Recovered patient from COVID-19 tests positive aga ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.