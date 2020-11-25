Naat competition held in Khairpur

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Wednesday has said faith could not be completed without love and respect for Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Wednesday has said faith could not be completed without love and respect for Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). He made these remarks while addressing as Chief Guest at Naat competition orgnized by IGHDS.

DC Qureshi said that Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) holds the highest rank in the whole universe and Muslims cannot accept anything blasphemous against Him.

He said that Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) always prayed for Maghfarat of his Ummah and for the welfare of humanity.