Naat Competition Held On 2nd Day Of Academic Week Of FBISE
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2024 | 07:32 PM
The Naat Competition marked the second day of the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education's (FBISE) Academic Week and co-curricular activities
Director Research and Academics FBISE, Mirza Ali, welcomed participants and emphasized the importance of spiritual and academic activities in shaping students' holistic development.
He awarded certificates and cash prizes to the winners in the concluding part of the event.
Among the winners of the Matric level, 1st prize was given to Syeda Maimoona Zahid of FG Public school, Rawalpindi, while Syed Hammad Raza Gillani of OPF Boys College, H-8/4, Islamabad achieved second position.
Similarly, the
3rd position was awarded to Muhammad Zamin of Fazaia Inter College, Rawalpindi.
However, among Intermediate Level Winners, 1st position was held by Zeeshan of IMCB, H-9, Islamabad, Iqra Shahbaz of PAEC Model College, Chashman, Mian wali got second and Abdul Wahab of Fazaia Inter College, Noor Khan, Rawalpindi secured third position.
