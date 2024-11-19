Open Menu

Naat Competition Held On 2nd Day Of Academic Week Of FBISE

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2024 | 07:32 PM

Naat competition held on 2nd day of academic week of FBISE

The Naat Competition marked the second day of the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education's (FBISE) Academic Week and co-curricular activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The Naat Competition marked the second day of the Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education's (FBISE) Academic Week and co-curricular activities.

Director Research and Academics FBISE, Mirza Ali, welcomed participants and emphasized the importance of spiritual and academic activities in shaping students' holistic development.

He awarded certificates and cash prizes to the winners in the concluding part of the event.

Among the winners of the Matric level, 1st prize was given to Syeda Maimoona Zahid of FG Public school, Rawalpindi, while Syed Hammad Raza Gillani of OPF Boys College, H-8/4, Islamabad achieved second position.

Similarly, the

3rd position was awarded to Muhammad Zamin of Fazaia Inter College, Rawalpindi.

However, among Intermediate Level Winners, 1st position was held by Zeeshan of IMCB, H-9, Islamabad, Iqra Shahbaz of PAEC Model College, Chashman, Mian wali got second and Abdul Wahab of Fazaia Inter College, Noor Khan, Rawalpindi secured third position.

Related Topics

Islamabad Rawalpindi FBISE Event

Recent Stories

Vawda terms PTI’s upcoming protest face-saving t ..

Vawda terms PTI’s upcoming protest face-saving tactics

19 seconds ago
 Three police officials booked in fake currency sca ..

Three police officials booked in fake currency scam

20 seconds ago
 Pakistan Pavilion hosts panel discussion on Buildi ..

Pakistan Pavilion hosts panel discussion on Building Resilient Food Systems at C ..

1 minute ago
 Teenager gunned down in Wah Cantt

Teenager gunned down in Wah Cantt

1 minute ago
 TEVTA projects reviewed in KP

TEVTA projects reviewed in KP

5 minutes ago
 Intensity of smog decreases in Punjab; Lahore stil ..

Intensity of smog decreases in Punjab; Lahore still polluted

5 minutes ago
Encroachments removed from Sargodha Road

Encroachments removed from Sargodha Road

5 minutes ago
 All issues of Karachi Metropolitan University to b ..

All issues of Karachi Metropolitan University to be resolved: Mayor Karachi

28 minutes ago
 Int’l kabaddi festival held at Kartarpur

Int’l kabaddi festival held at Kartarpur

5 minutes ago
 LDA reclaims 55 plots

LDA reclaims 55 plots

28 minutes ago
 Traffic police apprehend 80 underage bikers

Traffic police apprehend 80 underage bikers

5 minutes ago
 NA panel slams mismanagement in Hajj, Zaireen affa ..

NA panel slams mismanagement in Hajj, Zaireen affairs

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan